Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Newcastle, Liverpool target Trafford: I'll learn from last season

Newcastle, Liverpool target Trafford: I'll learn from last season
Newcastle, Liverpool target Trafford: I'll learn from last season
Newcastle, Liverpool target Trafford: I'll learn from last seasonTribalfootball
Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford says he'll learn from last season.

Trafford lost his first-choice status at the Clarets last term, though his reputation remained intact.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With Burnley back in the Championship, Trafford is being linked with a move away, with Newcastle and Liverpool among clubs keen.

"They weren’t always good experiences," the Cumbrian told Farmers Weekly this week. "There were a lot of tough times.

"But you grow the most in the tough times. I honestly wouldn’t have changed anything for the world.”

Mentions
ChampionshipTrafford JamesBurnleyLiverpoolNewcastle UtdPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle confident signing Burnley keeper Trafford
Newcastle make offer for Burnley goalkeeper Trafford
Pardew admits interest in Burnley job