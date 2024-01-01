Newcastle, Liverpool target Trafford: I'll learn from last season

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford says he'll learn from last season.
Trafford lost his first-choice status at the Clarets last term, though his reputation remained intact.
Advertisement
Advertisement
With Burnley back in the Championship, Trafford is being linked with a move away, with Newcastle and Liverpool among clubs keen.
"They weren’t always good experiences," the Cumbrian told Farmers Weekly this week. "There were a lot of tough times.
"But you grow the most in the tough times. I honestly wouldn’t have changed anything for the world.”