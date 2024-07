Newcastle transfer-list Lewis

Newcastle are putting Jamal Lewis on the transfer-list.

The Northern Ireland fullback has just completed a loan with Championship outfit Watford.

The deal included a permanent option, but the Hornets have decided to pass on the deal.

Lewis will return to Newcastle for preseason, but ChronicleLive says the Toon will immediately seek a buyer.

Toon boss Eddie Howe sees young pair Lewis Hall and Alex Murphy ahead of the veteran left-back.