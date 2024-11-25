Newcastle look to give new CEO "runway so that they can hit the ground running"

Newcastle look to give new CEO a "runway so that they can hit the ground running"

Newcastle United chief executive Darren Eales has stated that the backroom movement will not affect the club's January transfer market deals.

Speaking at the We Are United event last week, Eales was given a standing ovation as he outlined his plans for the new CEO to come in and change the club as soon as possible.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I mentioned at the time I had a notice period so the intention is it is business as usual. And the idea was to serve that notice so we can do a search that will be led by ownership to find that right candidate.

"Then give them that runway so that they can hit the ground running. It's business as usual but will use that transition to get the best person possible."

Eales remained humble as he spoke on the club’s incredible success in recent years, which has seen them reach the Champions League despite being relegation candidates just a few seasons before.

"It is nothing to do with me it is just an amazing football club. If you look at the last three years we had the first final for 24 years, we've had the Champions League for 20 years and that game against Paris St-Germain was incredible.

"It is a real shame to see the format as it is this year because we got that group of death and we were really unfortunate in that respect. This season it is exciting to see we are in a quarter-final against Brentford and the Premier League table is crazy with that cluster of clubs so really good on the pitch."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play