Chelsea make Nkunku sale call amid Man Utd, PSG interest

Chelsea management have ruled out losing Christopher Nkunku in January.

The France striker has been linked with Manchester United in recent days.

And as he battles to work his way into Chelsea's starting XI this season, Nkunku is said to be considering his options.

United and PSG have both been linked with the striker.

But the Athletic says Chelsea have ruled out parting with Nkunku in January.

