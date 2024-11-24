Nkunku makes Chelsea exit call for January

Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku is frustrated over his lack of minutes so far this season.

However, the Athletic says the France international isn't ready to demand a transfer in January.

Advertisement Advertisement

Manchester United and PSG are both keen on Nkunku and have made enquiries.

However, while frustrated, Nkunku won't push to leave midway through the season.

He is yet to express his displeasure to the club - and there appear to be no plans to leave the club this winter, though it's suggested nothing has been set in stone.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play