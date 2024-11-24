Man Utd turn to PSG wing-back Mendes

Paris St Germain left wing-back Nuno Mendes is on Manchester United's radar.

Mendes playing for new United manager Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP before leaving for Paris two years ago.

The Daily Mail says Amorim wants a left-sided attacking wing-back signed to accommodate his 3-4-3 system.

United are also competing for Bayern Munich flyer Alphonso Davies and Bournemouth youngster Milos Kerkez.

With PSG, Mendes is a three-time Ligue 1 title winner.

