Newcastle, Liverpool make early move for frozen out Brighton ace Pedro

Paul Vegas
Joao Pedro is ready to leave Brighton this summer.

The Brazil striker is attracting interest from Newcastle United and Liverpool, says talkSPORT.

Pedro will not be in Brighton's matchday squad for Sunday's season finale against Tottenham after a training ground bust-up with Jan Paul van Hecke. He was also missing for the win against Liverpool this week for the same reason.

Pedro is now prepared to leave Falmer stadium for a bigger stage and he can count on interest from Liverpool and the Toon already ahead of the summer market.

It's suggested Brighton are seeking £100m to sell the striker.

