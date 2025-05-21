Liverpool have “not ruled out” selling Quansah as Slot's trust wavers

Liverpool are open to selling young defender Jarell Quansah this summer, with several clubs reportedly interested in signing him.

This comes from journalist Florian Petersburg who revealed that the Reds are open to offers for the 22 year old who has started just seven games for the Reds since the turn of the year under manager Arne Slot.

“Understand several Bundesliga clubs and teams from England are showing interest in Jarell #Quansah!

“A sale of the 22y/o centre-back this summer is not ruled out.”

Quansah made his 40th start for Liverpool in Monday’s 3-2 loss to Brighton. However, only 13 of those have come this season showing how his standing in the Liverpool side has dropped in recent years. Ibrahima Konate and captain Virgil van Dijk who has just signed a new contract have a partnership that cannot be shifted and Quansah is very unlikely to slide into the side on a regular basis anytime soon.

Other English talents such as Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Jamie Gittens have found major success after swapping England for Germany. Quansah may be weighing up his options as the summer window approaches despite him signing a new long-term contract in October. The club are set for a huge squad overhaul and Quansah may be one of the first to leave Slot’s side whilst Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is brought in.