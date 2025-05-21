Brighton star Pedro dropped after clash with Van Hecke
Brighton star Joao Pedro missed victory over Liverpool on Monday after a training ground clash.
Pedro was available after completing a suspension for being sent off against Wolves.
However, he missed the game after a bust-up with teammate Jan Paul van Hecke in training, reports the Athletic. The clash came over a week ago before the game against Wolves.
After the 3-2 win against Liverpool, Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said: "(Tariq Lamptey) has an injury with his knee, and Joao had private reasons why he was not available.
"So, let's see how it is going to continue."
Pedro has a deal with Brighton to 2028 and has 10 goals this season.