Brighton star Pedro dropped after clash with Van Hecke

Brighton star Joao Pedro missed victory over Liverpool on Monday after a training ground clash.

Pedro was available after completing a suspension for being sent off against Wolves.

However, he missed the game after a bust-up with teammate Jan Paul van Hecke in training, reports the Athletic. The clash came over a week ago before the game against Wolves.

After the 3-2 win against Liverpool, Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said: "(Tariq Lamptey) has an injury with his knee, and Joao had private reasons why he was not available.

"So, let's see how it is going to continue."

Pedro has a deal with Brighton to 2028 and has 10 goals this season.