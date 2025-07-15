HUGE Chelsea player sale to begin after Club World Cup victory

Chelsea must sell players to register new signings for the Champions League next season, and the sale is due to begin this summer.

Chelsea have already earned €22.2M from player sales this summer, following the departure of Marcus Bettinelli, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Bashir Humphreys but the Blues must sell more to be able to register new signings for the Champions League next season.

The West London side were last week hit with fines of up to £78.5M for failing to comply with UEFA’s financial rules. Chelsea have already signed the likes of Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap in a summer haul costing hundreds of millions.

According to reports, the Stamford Bridge side would consider selling no less than 14 players in manager Enzo Maresca’s squad which is far too large to operate. The cost of registering a new player takes into consideration the player’s salary and amortised transfer fee and the club may need to raise more than £60M in player sales to register everyone they would want to.

Players such as Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Lesley Ugochukwu are all set to be leaving. Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto and Christopher Nkunku are also on the ever-growing transfer list that also includes goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic who underwent a medical at Bournemouth on Monday.