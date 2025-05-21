Brighton striker Joao Pedro open to leaving this summer in £60M deal

Brighton striker Joao Pedro is expected to leave this summer as he looks for a fresh start ahead of the new season.

The Brazilian missed Brighton’s home win over Liverpool due to a reported training ground altercation with teammate Jan Paul van Hecke in a moment that may be linked with his move away from the club this summer. Pedro has scored 30 goals and provided 10 assists in two seasons for the Seagulls but now reportedly feels it is time for a change.

Advertisement Advertisement

This is reported by GIVEMESPORT and journalist Fabrizio Romano who states that the 23-year-old could depart if the club agrees it is time for him to move on.

“Understand João Pedro can leave Brighton in the summer as he’s open to new chapter of his career.

“Premier League top clubs aware of the opportunity for potential transfer fee around €70m, but final decision up to Brighton.

“One to watch this summer.”

The likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United are reportedly after a new striker in the coming months and with Pedro open to leaving it is very likely at least one of them will enquire if not make a move for his services. £60M should be enough to bag the striker as per reports and The Independent state that Arsenal, in particular, have long admired Joao Pedro and have reportedly considered signing him in past transfer windows as they seek to replace Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.