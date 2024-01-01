Newcastle lining up fifth offer for Crystal Palace defender

Newcastle United desperately need a new defender this summer and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi looks to be their man as a fifth and possibly final bid is on the cards.

Palace rejected a fourth bid of £60M, plus £5m in add-ons, last week as Newcastle chase Guehi in what has become a rejection cycle for the club.

Palace chairman Steve Parish has told Newcastle to stump up “superstar money” if they want to sign the 24-year-old England centre-back who featured at the Euros this summer and has proven to be a solid Premier League defender in recent years.

Palace are said to value Guehi at up to £70M and will not budge on the price this summer as they have rejected a number of bids from the Magpies.

The Eagles are eager to keep the defender but if Newcastle make an improved bid then they may have to let him go.