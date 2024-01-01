Newcastle legend Shearer: Mitchell and Eales facing really embarrassing week

Tribal Football
Action Plus
Newcastle legend Alan Shearer says the club's Saudi owners need to make a "statement signing" before Friday's deadline.

Newcastle have had a quiet market so far this summer, an approach which Shearer has questioned.

"They need to give the fans a bit of excitement," he told the Rest is Football. "Darren Eales and Paul Mitchell need to do do something in the next week because they cannot go into September without bringing a big signing to Newcastle.

"They need to bring Marc Guehi in. They need to have a statement signing.

"It would be really embarrassing for those two, in particular, who are now running the football club, to go into September without bringing a big hitter or a big statement signing in. It would look really poor on those two." 

