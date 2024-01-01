Tribal Football
Newcastle chief Mitchell scouts Burnley keeper Trafford

Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell has been keeping an eye on James Trafford.

The Burnley shot stopper has been impressive in the early rounds of the Championship.Per The Mail, Mitchell was in the stadium to watch Burnley lose 1-0 to Sunderland at the weekend.

Newcastle had put in a bid of £16 million for the 21-year-old in June, but it was turned down.

Now they may be set to go back in for the shot stopper, given Burnley may want to sell for financial reasons.

However, the Clarets are not in the mood to sell on the cheap, as they do value Trafford a great deal.

They have slapped a price tag of at least £20 million, along with other performance related add-ons.

Burnley closing deal for Forest defender Worrall