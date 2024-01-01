Tribal Football
Newcastle legend Shearer feels for Bournemouth: Awful decision

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has claimed they were lucky to get a point against Bournemouth.

The Magpies secured a 1-1 draw in their second Premier League game of the season.

However, they were losing 2-1 in the dying stages of the game, before VAR controversially disallowed the Cherries’ winner due to a handball.

“A lucky point as that’s an awful decision re hand ball. Never hand ball for me,” Shearer wrote post-game.

Speaking on Sky Sports, pundit Jamie Redknapp added: “I don't think it's conclusive enough, I feel the manager's pain.

“It looks more like shoulder to me. None of the Newcastle players complained either. 

“I feel their pain, it's a really disappointing one.”

