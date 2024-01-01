Newcastle learn Tonali return date

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali's Premier League comeback date has been revealed with the banned Italian international finally set to return to the pitch.

The Italian has not kicked a ball in a competitive game since the Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund and is ready to get going ahead of the new season.

Advertisement Advertisement

This is due to his 10-month global ban for illegal betting which shocked the club as he was made to watch from the stands during matches at St James' Park.

Tonali will be available for the third of the Premier League season and will finally be as Newcastle faces Tottenham Hotspur.

Eddie Howe will be eager to re-integrate him into his plans after so long and so little match practice and will most likely be a super sub.

Assistant manager Jason Tindall told Chronicle Live back in February: "It's great because Sandro is a great kid, great lad. He trains really hard every single day and he's going to be a top player for this club moving forward.

"To see the fans showing him that love during a really difficult time for him is really important. I'm sure he takes a lot of confidence and love from that."