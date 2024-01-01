Tonali ready to hit preseason pitch with Newcastle motivation

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is determined to repay the support he's had from the club and fans.

Tonali is coming to the end of his betting ban and will be free to join preseason from day one next month.

ChronicleLive says the Italy midfielder will hit the pitch with the motivation to repay the faith and support management has shown him this past year.

Tonali has made the confession to Toon teammates.

The former AC Milan ace feels "indebted" to club staff and fans for the way they've treated him during his suspension.