Newcastle assure AC Milan after peace talks

Newcastle United are said to have an open line of communication to AC Milan.

The Magpies and Rossoneri spent last summer negotiating a deal for Sandro Tonali.

While the midfielder was subsequently banned for a year for betting violations, Newcastle do not blame Milan.

Per Chronicle Live, "Milan still love Sandro a lot" and there may even be a switch in the opposite direction.

The Italian midfielder will be hoping that he can repay the faith that Newcastle have shown in him.

However, Newcastle may be willing to cash in on him if they can recoup the £55 million they paid for him a year ago.