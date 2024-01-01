Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Newcastle assure AC Milan after peace talks

Newcastle assure AC Milan after peace talks
Newcastle assure AC Milan after peace talks
Newcastle assure AC Milan after peace talksAction Plus
Newcastle United are said to have an open line of communication to AC Milan.

The Magpies and Rossoneri spent last summer negotiating a deal for Sandro Tonali.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the midfielder was subsequently banned for a year for betting violations, Newcastle do not blame Milan.

Per Chronicle Live, "Milan still love Sandro a lot" and there may even be a switch in the opposite direction.

The Italian midfielder will be hoping that he can repay the faith that Newcastle have shown in him.

However, Newcastle may be willing to cash in on him if they can recoup the £55 million they paid for him a year ago.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTonali SandroNewcastle UtdAC MilanSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle and AC Milan thrashing out Thiaw terms
Newcastle prepare offer for AC Milan defender Thiaw
Man Utd ponder move for Everton striker Calvert-Lewin