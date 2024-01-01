Newcastle negotiating pay off with Staveley after sudden departure

Financier Amanda Staveley has left her post as Newcastle director with the club discussing a potential pay off.

Newcastle United are said to be in negotiations over a financial settlement with Staveley after her quick exit from the St James' Park boardroom.

The club have not issued a statement after Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi parted company with the club and the Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund.

Their 6% share at United dropped from 10% after the initial takeover in 2021 and is now expected to be taken on by the majority shareholders at St James' Park.

But the process of a payoff will now begin with the directors and co-owners set to depart the Premier League side three years after the takeover.

As reported on Chronicle Live yesterday, Newcastle CEO Darren Eales will get the opportunity to be the face of the boardroom and will deal with the day-to-day business of the club.

Eales’ public-facing role will see him continue to communicate with the supporters as the fans keen to get an insight on how the new look boardroom will work and keep moving forward.