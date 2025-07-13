Tribal Football
Newcastle kickoff preseason with victory over Carlisle

Newcastle United have kicked off their preseason with a rout of Mark Hughes' Carlisle United.

The Toon won 4-0, with manager Eddie Howe largely playing two different teams over the two halves on Saturday.

Goals from Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy and Ben Parkinson saw Newcastle to victory at their Benton training centre.

New signing Anthony Elanga took in the game from the stands, with senior players Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier also featuring.

Newcastle United (first half): Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, William Osula, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Alex Murphy, Lewis Miley, Trevan Sanusi, Leo Shahar, Sean Neave

Newcastle United (second half): John Ruddy, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy, Joe White, Harrison Ashby, Ben Parkinson, Travis Hernes

