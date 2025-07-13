Tribal Football
Most Read
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Chelsea's wage offer to Jadon Sancho revealed
Viktor Gyokeres set for "heavy fine" after going AWOL

DONE DEAL: Carroll commits to long-term Dagenham & Redbridge contract

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Carroll commits to long-term Dagenham & Redbridge contract
DONE DEAL: Carroll commits to long-term Dagenham & Redbridge contractDagenham & Redbridge/X.com
Former England striker Andy Carroll has signed with Dagenham & Redbridge.

The Geordie is seeking to settle at Daggers, having penned a three-year contract with the National League South club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Carroll, 36, joins Daggers on a free transfer after leaving fallen French giants Bordeaux this summer.

"It doesn't matter the level, or anything, as long as I get on the pitch and play football, that's all that matters," Carroll said.

"Coming here and showing people I am just playing for the love of football rather than the money and the level is something I wanted to do.

"This is something which could be fantastic. We have a project to get them out of non-league and back up the leagues."

In England, Carroll played for Newcastle, Liverpool and West Ham.

Mentions
National League SouthCarroll AndyDagenham & Red.BordeauxFootball TransfersLiverpoolNewcastle UtdWest HamPremier League
Related Articles
Carroll linked with Chelmsford after Bordeaux exit
Tottenham prepare bid for West Ham midfielder Kudus
Ex-Liverpool data chief Graham: Klopp rejected Isak; he wanted Brandt over Salah!