DONE DEAL: Carroll commits to long-term Dagenham & Redbridge contract

Former England striker Andy Carroll has signed with Dagenham & Redbridge.

The Geordie is seeking to settle at Daggers, having penned a three-year contract with the National League South club.

Carroll, 36, joins Daggers on a free transfer after leaving fallen French giants Bordeaux this summer.

"It doesn't matter the level, or anything, as long as I get on the pitch and play football, that's all that matters," Carroll said.

"Coming here and showing people I am just playing for the love of football rather than the money and the level is something I wanted to do.

"This is something which could be fantastic. We have a project to get them out of non-league and back up the leagues."

In England, Carroll played for Newcastle, Liverpool and West Ham.