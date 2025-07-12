Newcastle want £86 million man to play alongside Alexander Isak

Newcastle United are reportedly weighing up an £86 million offer for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike and want him to play alongside current star man Alexander Isak.

Isak, 25, as established himself as one of the Premier League’s best strikers since joining Newcastle, scoring 62 goals in his 109 games across all competitions since August 2022.

Despite having such an accomplished goal scorer already in their side, Eddie Howe now wants to add Hugo Ekitike, 23, alongside him.

According to The Telegraph, the Frenchman caught Newcastle’s attention following a strong season in Germany.

Spurned by Joao Pedro’s rejection and subsequent move to Premier League rivals Chelsea, The Magpies are hoping to get a deal for Ekitike sewn up quickly.

Newcastle are understood to be prepared to pay his £86 million release clause in order to beat the likes of Man United, Liverpool, and, of course, Chelsea.