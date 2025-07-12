Tribal Football
Most Read
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Man United have bid for key Real Madrid star rejected
Leandro Trossard agrees shock Arsenal exit

Newcastle want £86 million man to play alongside Alexander Isak

Alex Roberts
Newcastle want £86 million man to play alongside Alexander Isak
Newcastle want £86 million man to play alongside Alexander IsakČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO
Newcastle United are reportedly weighing up an £86 million offer for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike and want him to play alongside current star man Alexander Isak.

Isak, 25, as established himself as one of the Premier League’s best strikers since joining Newcastle, scoring 62 goals in his 109 games across all competitions since August 2022.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite having such an accomplished goal scorer already in their side, Eddie Howe now wants to add Hugo Ekitike, 23, alongside him.

According to The Telegraph, the Frenchman caught Newcastle’s attention following a strong season in Germany.

Spurned by Joao Pedro’s rejection and subsequent move to Premier League rivals Chelsea, The Magpies are hoping to get a deal for Ekitike sewn up quickly.

Newcastle are understood to be prepared to pay his £86 million release clause in order to beat the likes of Man United, Liverpool, and, of course, Chelsea.

Mentions
Premier LeagueIsak AlexanderEkitike HugoNewcastle UtdEintracht FrankfurtBundesligaFootball Transfers