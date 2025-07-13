Tribal Football
Wilson delivers update after Newcastle departure
Wilson delivers update after Newcastle departure
Former Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson says he's already considering his next move.

Wilson announced last week that he wouldn't be renewing his contract with the Magpies.

The veteran striker has been linked with Everton and Leeds and said: “I don’t want to leave it too long before making a decision.

“I’ve continued to keep myself fit during the off season and it’s now confirmed that I will be joining a new club at some point. I want to go in there hitting the ground running so I’m going into a fitness camp abroad and then I’ll get up my sharpness.

"Then I’ll make a decision and when I’m back in the UK I’ll be joining the new team.”

Wilson added, "I feel strong and I feel in a good place mentally.

“I’m content in terms of the situation now. I know I’ve left Newcastle, so that’s kind of one less decision I need to make going forward.”

