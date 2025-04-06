Tribal Football
Most Read
Lukaku already planning Napoli exit
Liverpool emerge as 'serious contenders' to sign 23-goal striker
Remember the name: Man Utd whizkid hits double hat-trick against Leeds U18
Arsenal urged to sign Bayern Munich star on extraordinary contract

Newcastle join Villa interest for Real Sociedad fullback Aramburu

Carlos Volcano
Newcastle join Villa interest for Real Sociedad fullback Aramburu
Newcastle join Villa interest for Real Sociedad fullback AramburuLaLiga
Premier League interest is growing in Real Sociedad fullback Jon Aramburu.

In mid-March, reports emerged that Aston Villa were interested in signing the right-back. Now there is further competition from England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Venezuelan DirecTV reports Newcastle United are eyeing Aramburu.

However, it will be difficult to secure a transfer, as Real Sociedad are demanding a hefty sum for the right-back. Though an exact price tag has not been revealed.

Aramburu's contract with Real Sociedad extends until the summer of 2030.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLaLigaAramburu JonReal SociedadAston VillaNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Monchi makes clear Aston Villa commitment
Newcastle midfielder Tonali makes clear Barcelona claims
Agents for Lille striker David fielding approaches from across Europe