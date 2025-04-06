Newcastle join Villa interest for Real Sociedad fullback Aramburu

Premier League interest is growing in Real Sociedad fullback Jon Aramburu.

In mid-March, reports emerged that Aston Villa were interested in signing the right-back. Now there is further competition from England.

Advertisement Advertisement

Venezuelan DirecTV reports Newcastle United are eyeing Aramburu.

However, it will be difficult to secure a transfer, as Real Sociedad are demanding a hefty sum for the right-back. Though an exact price tag has not been revealed.

Aramburu's contract with Real Sociedad extends until the summer of 2030.