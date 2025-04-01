Monchi makes clear Aston Villa commitment
Monch says he's happy in his job at Aston Villa.
Speaking with GOL, the famed transfers chief was asked about a return to Spain and former club Sevilla.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But Monchi insisted: “It’s a question I had prepared. Right now, my mind is focused on Wednesday’s game.
“There are many exciting things at Aston Villa. They welcomed me warmly. I feel loved, very comfortable here with my apartment.
“I’m happy. I miss many things about Spain, but right now my happiness is comparable to Aston Villa. I want to focus on this wonderful present.”