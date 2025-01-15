Tribal Football
Newcastle interested in Sporting CP star with a release clause of £67M
Newcastle United have checked up on the availability of Ousmane Diomande this winter.

The Sporting CP center half is wanted by a host of top European clubs in the off-season.

Per A Bola, the Magpies are continuing to assess his qualities through scouting.

The outlet published a list of scouts that were present for Sporting Lisbon's Taca da Liga game against Porto last week.

However, Diomande has a £67M minimum release clause that may put him out of reach for the moment.

