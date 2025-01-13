Man Utd linked with Sporting Lisbon star despite Amorim's transfer promise

Manchester United may well make Goncalo Inacio their first signing of January. The Red Devils are hoping to bring in the 23-year-old center half, either permanently or on an initial loan.

Per A Bola, United are pursuing a loan with an obligation to buy for PSR reasons.

Advertisement Advertisement

Inacio, who has been a United target in the past, played for boss Ruben Amorim at Sporting.

A winter deal would be unusual, given Amorim stated he would not be signing any Sporting players midseason.

United have also been linked to Sporting’s star striker Viktor Gyokeres in recent months.