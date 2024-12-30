Man Utd sent official to watch FC Porto stars who could fit into Amorim's system

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United had an official watching FC Porto take on Boavista in Portugal.

The Red Devils are scouting players ahead of the winter and next summer’ transfer windows.

United manager Ruben Amorim is hopeful of securing players to suit his 3-4-3 formation.

Per O Jogo, United were focusing on Porto players when they attended their game against Boavista.

The Portuguese giants have stars such as Francisco Moura and Samuel Omorodion, who both interest United.

The left-sided defender and forward would be welcome additions to Amorim’s team.

