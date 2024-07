Newcastle prepare offer for AC Milan defender Thiaw

AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw is interesting Newcastle United.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Newcastle have Thiaw on their radar this summer market.

Indeed, it's suggested Newcastle could make a first offer for the defender next week.

And while reluctant to sell, it's claimed Milan would be willing to sell should an offer of €30m or more arrive.

Newcastle see Thiaw as cover for Sven Botman, who is recovering from knee surgery.