Newcastle interested in AC Milan star as they look to rebuild defence this summer

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in bringing German International Malick Thiaw to the club.

Per Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, the Magpies are ready to secure a deal for the center back.

Thiaw is represented by USG, a group that has Newcastle stars Anthony Gordon, Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley, Jamaal Lascelles & Isaac Hayden clients.

The club’s new sporting director Paul Mitchell is said to hugely admire Thiaw’s talent.

The German plays for AC Milan and is already a German international, despite only being 22.

Whether Milan agree to sell Thiaw this summer, given he is a regular starter, is unclear.