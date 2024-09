Newcastle hoping Willock back after international break

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is confident Joe Willock will be fit after the international break.

Willock picked up a knock last week in their Carabao Cup win against Nottingham Forest.

Howe said, "Joe had a scan yesterday, an early scan.

"It is relatively good news.

"I don't think it is a serious injury, but it is early, so we will re-scan again in a few days again just to confirm that."