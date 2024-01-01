Bruno feels ready for Newcastle captaincy

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes admits that he was born to be a leader.

The central midfielder is one who has been given the armband this term by manager Eddie Howe.

Guimaraes is part of a key leadership group at Newcastle, which includes Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn.

“Yes, I do, I’m looking for it," he told reporters in Brazil when about his new captaincy duties.

"I’ve been very active in training, the locker room, meetings, trying to talk, motivate, understand, listen. I’ve always liked it,

"I was born with it, and I want to develop it in the national team. I love being here, playing for my country, I want to develop, but for the benefit of the team and not exclusively for Bruno.”