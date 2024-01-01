Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot pricing himself out of return to football
Fenerbahce push Antony to make Man Utd decision
Antony makes definitive Man Utd decision
Man Utd could be forced to delay Ugarte's debut

Bruno feels ready for Newcastle captaincy

Bruno feels ready for Newcastle captaincy
Bruno feels ready for Newcastle captaincy
Bruno feels ready for Newcastle captaincyAction Plus
Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes admits that he was born to be a leader.

The central midfielder is one who has been given the armband this term by manager Eddie Howe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guimaraes is part of a key leadership group at Newcastle, which includes Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn.

“Yes, I do, I’m looking for it," he told reporters in Brazil when about his new captaincy duties. 

"I’ve been very active in training, the locker room, meetings, trying to talk, motivate, understand, listen. I’ve always liked it,

"I was born with it, and I want to develop it in the national team. I love being here, playing for my country, I want to develop, but for the benefit of the team and not exclusively for Bruno.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBruno GuimaraesNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Man City willing to turn to Kimmich after Newcastle stance
Newcastle winger Gordon: I went into Euros feeling unstoppable, but...
Guimaraes wants to "deliver something special" to Newcastle this season