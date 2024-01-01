Newcastle winger Gordon: I went into Euros feeling unstoppable, but...

Gordon only managed one appearance in Germany as England reached the final.
"I was disappointed, because I believe in myself so much. I feel unstoppable, especially at that point of the season I had just had," Gordon told ITV Sport this week..
“I felt like no-one could defend me, no-one could deal with me over 90 minutes. I felt like I was ready to and really impress people and help the country win the trophy. To envision what I envisioned…to what it was, it was disappointing.”
On his relationship with former England coach Gareth Southgate, Gordon also said: “Nothing, really. I didn’t never really ask. "I’m not really that type of guy. I just like to get on with what I’ve got to do.
“I believe in myself, so even from the bench I was thinking, ‘If he brings me on, I’m going to be ready, I’m going to change the game’. But it didn’t happen.”