Newcastle winger Gordon: I went into Euros feeling unstoppable, but...

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon admits his Euros snub was tough to take this summer.

Gordon only managed one appearance in Germany as England reached the final.

"I was disappointed, because I believe in myself so much. I feel unstoppable, especially at that point of the season I had just had," Gordon told ITV Sport this week..

“I felt like no-one could defend me, no-one could deal with me over 90 minutes. I felt like I was ready to and really impress people and help the country win the trophy. To envision what I envisioned…to what it was, it was disappointing.”

On his relationship with former England coach Gareth Southgate, Gordon also said: “Nothing, really. I didn’t never really ask. "I’m not really that type of guy. I just like to get on with what I’ve got to do.

“I believe in myself, so even from the bench I was thinking, ‘If he brings me on, I’m going to be ready, I’m going to change the game’. But it didn’t happen.”