Newcastle goalkeeper allowed to leave on loan this summer

Newcastle goalkeeper allowed to leave on loan this summer

Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos could be allowed to leave the club this summer.

The shot stopper is in line to depart as they have more than enough first team goalkeepers.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Athletic, the Greece international is being shopped around for a loan move.

Vlachodimos was not in the Magpies’ squad for their first weekend win over Southampton in the Premier League.

The Magpies also have Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka who can start between the sticks.