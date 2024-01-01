Newcastle fullback Trippier announces international retirement

Newcastle United fullback Kieran Trippier has announced his international retirement with England.

Trippier has confirmed his decision today as England caretaker coach Lee Carsley prepares to announce his first squad ahead of their Nations League ties.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I never thought as a young lad from Bury that I would play for my country let alone achieve 54 caps," Trippier posted on social media.

"It's been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at four major tournaments.

"I want to say a big thank you to Gareth and all the staff that have worked with the England squad for the trust they have placed in me throughout the years.

"Thank you to all my team-mates - we have had some very special moments reaching two Euro finals, and a World Cup semi final and I am sure in the future this group of players will win a major tournament.

"I want to wish Lee, the coaching staff and the team all the best for the future.

"And finally a big thank you to all the England fans for your incredible support travelling all over the world to support us and keeping us going in the difficult moments."