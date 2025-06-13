Newcastle step up Joao Pedro pursuit

Newcastle United are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Brighton's Brazilian forward Joao Pedro as they seek to bolster their attacking line up.

According to the Telegraph, the 23-year-old’s entourage have encouraged Newcastle in their pursuit and have indicated Pedro’s willingness to make the move.

Eddie Howe is understood to be a long-time admirer of Pedro, coming close to signing him from Watford back in 2022, the season before he ultimately joined Brighton.

Pedro won’t come cheap, however. Brighton are looking for a fee of £60 million to persuade them to part ways with one of their best forwards.

Incredibly versatile, Pedro scored ten goals and provided seven assists across all competitions for Fabian Hurzeler’s side.