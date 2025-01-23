Tribal Football
Newcastle enter race for São Paulo’s Gomes this winter with FC Porto also interested

Newcastle United are among the teams in the picture to sign São Paulo’s William Gomes.

The 18-year-old has been a fixture in the first team this term, making 20 appearances.

Gomes arrived at the club’s academy in 2021 and has come on leaps and bounds since then.

Per Bolivia Brasil, many teams are showing an interest, including Portuguese giants FC Porto.

The latter are willing to offer €9M for his services, which may not be enough.

With Premier League teams interested, São Paulo will know they can get a bigger fee.

