Wolves fighting to keep hold of Cunha this month

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Wolves are facing a real battle to hold onto in-demand Matheus Cunha this winter.

The Portuguese attacker is wanted by a host of top teams in England and around Europe.

Nottingham Forest are said to be preparing a mega, club record offer this month.

Arsenal are another team that may panic buy a centre forward or a wide attacker.Per The Mirror, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham are the other teams vying for his signature.

Cunha has stated that he wants to stay at Wolves for the moment, but may find a real offer hard to turn down.

