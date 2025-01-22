Arsenal interested in Newcastle star Gordon

Arsenal are among the teams that are said to admire Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United.

The winger was wanted by Liverpool in the summer and pursued the move himself.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the Magpies held firm and decided that he was not for sale at any price.

Per The Athletic, Arsenal are merely keeping themselves informed about Gordon’s situation.

If Newcastle have any PSR issues in the future, they may pounce with a big offer.

But given the winger’s impressive season, other clubs are likely to come in as well.