Newcastle enter advanced talks for Burnley and England star Trafford

Zack Oaten
Newcastle United have entered talks with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this week as they try to agree a summer deal.

The Magpies have recently held talks with the Clarets over signing Trafford after failing to agree a deal last summer. The Clarets were promoted to the Premier League last season but despite this achievement, Trafford is seeking to leave the side and wants a move to work under manager Eddie Howe who has been a fan of the shot stopper for some time. 

Trafford kept a record 29 clean sheets and conceded just 16 goals in the Championship as his decision to stay with the side eventually paid off. Now, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, a deal for the England international is currently being discussed. 

“Negotiations between Newcastle and Burnley for James Trafford are underway.

 

“Club to club talks continue as the deal can happen from July, so expected to accelerate from next week.” 

Interestingly, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg reports that manager Scott Parker’s side has all-but signed Karlsruher SC goalkeeper Max Weiss. A £4.2m deal has been agreed for the 21-year-old, who has penned a four-year contract. This suggests that the club expect Trafford to depart as they prepare for a future without one of the most talented young English keepers. 

Newcastle’s current man between the posts, Nick Pope, is set to stay whilst backups Martin Dubravka, Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy are likely to depart in what is a big summer clearout for the club and Howe who clearly wants some young talent to replace Pope.

