Newcastle determined to resist Gordon attempts

Newcastle United are in a good position to reject offers for winger Anthony Gordon.

The attacker, who arrived from Everton more than a year ago, is wanted by Liverpool.

He is a boyhood Reds fan and does want to make the move, but Newcastle are loathe to sell.

Per Chronicle Live, he is more likely to stay than go before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

“He’s such an important player for us, we didn’t want to lose anybody,” Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said of Gordon earlier this month.

“Why would we want to lose our best players? We fought really hard to make the right decisions.

“In those last few weeks, it was very, very difficult. He’s an integral part of what we’re doing.”