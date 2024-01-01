Newcastle winger Gordon makes Liverpool admission to England pals

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has wanted to join Liverpool this summer, it has been revealed.

The Telegraph says Gordon has told England teammates at the Euros that he hoped to sign for the Reds.

His agent has been working on a move to Anfield since the end of last season.

However, Liverpool made an attempt to low-ball Newcastle, which left Toon chiefs unimpressed.

Liverpool are said to be 'lukewarm' on signing former Everton star Gordon, with the deal now practically over.