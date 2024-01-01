Newcastle set price for Gordon

Newcastle United are determined to hold out for more than £80m for Anthony Gordon.

The winger is not on the market and the Magpies are not keen to sell the youngster.

However, The Athletic states that Gordon may have been seduced by interest in him from Liverpool.

While he played for Everton, Gordon is a boyhood Reds fan and has admitted he loves the club.

The issue is that no formal offer has come in from the Reds, while Newcastle are eager to hold onto the Englishman.

Gordon will not force a move, which means the Reds will have to pay Newcastle’s asking price or move on to other targets.