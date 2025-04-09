Newcastle defender Schar: Devastated but pretty happy...

Fabian Schar admits he's upset not seeing his wonder strike finish in the back of Leicester City's goal net on Monday night.

The Newcastle defender hit a screamer which hit the crossbar and was tapped home by Jacob Murphy. If it had gone in, many are convinced Schar would've won Goal of the Season.

Schar said: "I was hoping it was good when I hit it. I felt like I hit it pretty well, I wanted to be the goalscorer but at least we scored from that situation.

"I saw the keeper was off his line and I hit it well. It was just instinct. When it hit the crossbar I was devastated but pretty happy when Murphy scored. I don't even get an assist. It would have been nice to score but at the end of the day I'm happier at the win and three points. You don't practice that in training, it's just instinct, trust and abilities."

Schar added: "The scoreline was good at Leicester but I don't think we were actually very happy at half-time. We gave the ball away too cheaply. We know we can play much better football - and we will have to. There are plenty of games left, lots of difficult games coming up, it's very tight in the table.

"The last few weeks have been pretty good for us. The cup title and the last few results in the Premier League. We know we have to perform every week in the Premier League as it is a difficult league. You need every point and hopefully we will keep going.

"Sunday will be tough. We know we play at home and want to have a good result again.

"We know what we want and what we can achieve and how big the Champions League is. Everyone wants to be there. We want to be at our best level week in, week out and will focus on our game."