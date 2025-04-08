Howe declares Newcastle "in a good place" after victory at Leicester

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was left delighted after their 3-0 win at Leicester City on Monday night.

Wingers Jacob Murphy (2) and Harvey Barnes struck the goals for the visitors.

Howe said afterwards: "I think we're in a good place. Today was always going to be difficult for us but we started the game so strongly and put ourselves in a good position. We're playing with confidence but we're going to need it because the next three games are tough.

"If you can start fast and score the first goal then it can influence the game. The first goal was high quality.

"He's (Murphy) played well all season for us. He's always been a great team player for us with work ethic but this season he's added goals. I'm really pleased for him that he's getting more recognition."

Howe also said, "There was a worry when we won the cup that we'd drop. Just a subconscious feeling that you've achieved a massive high and there's a fall from that. The challenge for the group was can you go again and they've done that well.

"It (the top four) will mean a great deal to us. It's difficult to think too far ahead and think of the implications. We need to do our job and that is to win games.

"It's going to hot up. The next week for us is a big week. We have three really tough games and that will go a long way in seeing where we are at the end of the season. We are in a better position than we were but there is still a lot of work to do."