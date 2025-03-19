Newcastle boss Howe to be handed freedom of city

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is set to be awarded the freedom of the city after leading the club in Sunday's Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool.

It marked a first trophy won by Newcastle since 1969.

Sir Bobby Robson, Alan Shearer and Jackie Milburn have been handed the honour in the past.

City council leader Karen Kilgour told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Generations of supporters have never seen their beloved club lift a domestic trophy, and under his leadership we all now have treasured memories of a truly unforgettable day."

Howe's honour is expected to be formally confirmed at a full council meeting later this year.