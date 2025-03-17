Newcastle icon Alan Shearer reveals verdict on 'surprise' Dan Burn England call-up

Newcastle icon Alan Shearer has praised Dan Burn after he received a 'well deserved' England call-up in new manager Thomas Tuchel's first squad.

The 32-year-old could be set to make his international debut with England set to take on Albania and Latvia in the first two games of the Tuchel era.

Burn has been in fine form for the newly crowned Carabao Cup champions, starting 34 of his 36 games across all competitions, popping up with one goal in his 3074 minutes of action.

The centre-back played the full 90 minutes and opened the scoring just ahead of half-time as Newcastle ended their remarkable 70-year trophy drought with a comfortable 2-1 win over Liverpool.

In his latest column with Betfair, Shearer admitted his surprise regarding Burn’s England call-up: "Big Dan Burn was a surprise call-up from Tuchel. Having said that, it is thoroughly deserved. He's been one of Newcastle's best players this season. But I don't think anyone thought he'd be in the England squad.”

Eddie Howe’s side remain in contention for Champions League qualification come the end of the season, sitting two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

St James’ Park will host Brentford after the international break as they hope to keep the good feeling going following their trophy win.