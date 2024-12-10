Newcastle could sign Boca Juniors winger for just £14M this January

Argentina winger Kevin Zenon could be heading to Newcastle United from Boca Juniors.

The 23-year-old has been a target for the Magpies for several months, per South American reports.

However, they are going to face a lot of competition to secure his signature.

The forward is said to be on the radar of clubs such as Inter Milan, Tottenham and Lyon.

Given he has a release clause of around £14M, every European club could fit him into their budget.

The player is likely to move to a team with a profile that suits his talent, along with the squad space for him to get regular game time.