Tribal Football
Most Read
Saha says Pogba wants to return to Man Utd to help midfield crisis
Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...
Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Gasperini, Atalanta and Guler, Endrick plans

Newcastle could sign Boca Juniors winger for just £14M this January

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle could sign Boca Juniors winger for just £14M this January
Newcastle could sign Boca Juniors winger for just £14M this JanuaryAction Plus
Argentina winger Kevin Zenon could be heading to Newcastle United from Boca Juniors.

The 23-year-old has been a target for the Magpies for several months, per South American reports.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, they are going to face a lot of competition to secure his signature.

The forward is said to be on the radar of clubs such as Inter Milan, Tottenham and Lyon.

Given he has a release clause of around £14M, every European club could fit him into their budget.

The player is likely to move to a team with a profile that suits his talent, along with the squad space for him to get regular game time.

Mentions
Zenon KevinNewcastle UtdBoca JuniorsInterLyonTottenhamPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayern Munich striker Kane: An honour to compete in Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup: Man City grouped with Juventus; Real Madrid to face Al Hilal
FA CUP 3RD RND DRAW: Arsenal host Man Utd in blockbuster; Tamworth land Spurs