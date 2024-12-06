Bayern Munich striker Kane: An honour to compete in Club World Cup

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane admits he's excited to be taking part in the expanded Club World Cup.

Kane has made it clear he will be staying with Bayern ahead of next summer's tournament.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Tottenham ace told Bayern's website: "It is a great honour to be allowed to participate in the Club World Cup with FC Bayern.

"I am very much looking forward to the new tournament, where we players can compete with the best in the world at club level.

"As a player you always want to play at the highest level. I'm really excited about the games and who the first winner of the new format will be."

The German giants have been drawn in the same pool as Benfica, Boca Juniors and Auckland City.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play