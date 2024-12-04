Newcastle could have new Brazilian feeder club as Saudi owners look to invest

Newcastle United could soon have a feeder club in Brazil thanks to their Saudi owners.

The club are owned by the Saudi Arabian royal family, through the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Per Brazilian reports, the Saudis are now looking at buying Santa Cruz.

The Recife-based club play in the Campeonato Pernambucano, which makes them ideal for a multi-club network.

They would be a team that Newcastle could use to nurture young talent from that part of the world.

The Magpies are hoping to eventually have a similar network to the City Football Group headed by Manchester City’s UAE owners.

